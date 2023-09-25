CM: Haryana to be made free of stray animals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed officials to take proactive measures to make Haryana free of stray animals. He emphasised on the need to establish formal agreements with social and religious organisations willing to manage gaushalas on panchayat land.

The CM was presiding over a review meeting with officials of the Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog (HGSA) and the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department here today. The initial phase of the campaign will focus on clearing Gurugram, Hisar, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Karnal and Panipat districts of stray animals, followed by other districts in the state.

He stressed the importance of tagging all livestock in the state to comply with regulations, enabling the identification of animals from other states. He also said a letter would be sent to the Central Government to provide guidelines to other states to implement animal tagging.

It was stated at the meeting that the gaushalas received an annual grant of Rs 7,000 per animal for fodder. The HGSA has received proposals from 91 gaushalas in Haryana willing to accommodate additional cattle.

