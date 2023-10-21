CM honours Asian Games winners

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 20

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today honoured the medallists who brought laurels to the state in the recently held Asian Games in China. A state-level function in that regard was held at Karna Stadium in the city by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs.

Gold medallist Ritu Negi receives a cash reward at Karna Stadium.

He handed over cash rewards of Rs 3 crore each to gold medallists, Rs 1.5 crore each to silver medallists and Rs 75 lakh each to bronze medallists along with commendation and job offer letters.

Khattar also announced a policy to provide necessary equipment for local sports competitions. “The government will also formulate a policy to provide sports equipment for local sports events in villages and towns that are not on the list of national games. The winners of these games will also receive cash rewards,” the CM added.

The CM honours gold medallist Surjeet for his achievement.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur could not come due to some reasons. However, in a message played on the occasion, he hailed the sports policy of Haryana and congratulated the players.

As part of the Khelo India initiative to raise the standard of sports infrastructure in the state, the CM inaugurated 10 Khelo India çentres at Ambala, Faridabad, Palwal, Yamunanagar, Jind, Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Bhiwani. “Hisar, Sirsa, Nuh, Sonepat and Karnal will also get similar centres next year,” he added.

Accompanied by Energy Minister Ranjit Singh, MLAs Harvinder Kalyan and Dharampal Gonder, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, Principal Secretary, Sports Department, Navdeep Singh Virk, the CM expressed gratitude to the parents and coaches of the athletes who motivated them to move forward.

He said around 80 athletes from Haryana participated in the Asian Games and 30 of them won medals. He exhorted players to start preparing for the Olympics.

