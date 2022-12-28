CM, Hooda clash over rozgaar nigam

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, December 27

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today had a clash during a discussion on the issue of recruitments through Haryana Kaushal Rozgaar Nigam Limited (HKRNL).

Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Posers to govt Who deals with the income of a family? Does the HKRNL see merit? The government should tell why the recruitment process, merit and method of selection of the rozgaar nigam and HSSC-HPSC are different. Bhupinder Singh Hooda, leader of opposition Body set up to remove anomalies The government apprehended that contractual staff working through contractors may not be getting adequate remuneration, EPF, ESI facilities etc. Therefore, HKRNL was set up to remove such anomalies. MC Sharma, Minister Post rationalisation The CM announced that a rationalisation commission would be set up to rationalise posts in government departments as per requirement.

When arguments ensued between the two, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had to intervene and urge Hooda to allow the Chief Minister to speak. Hooda, however, retorted, “Should I keep listening when the CM is taking my name?”

Earlier, former Congress minister Kiran Choudhry raised the issue of HKRNL during a Calling Attention Motion and highlighted that it had no statutory backing, the reservation policy was not being followed, and by giving lesser salaries, the government was playing with the future of youth. She said close to 1.8 lakh posts were vacant in the state.

Skill Development and Industrial Training Minister Mool Chand Sharma replied that the HKRNL has been established for providing contractual manpower in all departments through an online portal in a transparent manner. He said, “The government had an apprehension that the contractual employees working through the contractors may not be getting adequate remuneration, facilities of the EPF, ESI etc. Therefore, HKRNL has been established to remove such anomalies.”

He clarified that the reservation policy was being followed while 1.06 lakh contractual employees working in various departments had been shifted to the HKRNL and 4,422 fresh candidates were issued appointment letters.

As there are marks for poorer families for recruitment, Hooda questioned, “Who deals with the income of a family? Does the HKRNL see merit? The government should tell why the recruitment process, merit and method of selection of the HKRNL and HSSC-HPSC are different.”

“About 1.82 lakh posts are vacant and they should be filled on a regular basis. The HKRNL is playing with the future of youngsters,” he said.

MLA Varun Chaudhary alleged that MLA Randhir Gollan’s son had paid Rs 49 lakh for a job and pointed out there were no regular jobs. Congress chief whip BB Batra cited fraud in the name of contractual employment at the Khanpur medical college.

Khattar said initially, temporary employment was offered for a period of one year on a contract basis and they had to leave the job if any other person was recruited on a regular basis through Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

On CM remark of attributing removal of merit to Opposition, Hooda along with other Congress MLAs stood up and started opposing him. Later, Congress MLAs walked out of the House.