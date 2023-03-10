CM: HSGPC will manage state's historical gurdwaras

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 9

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here yesterday that the historical gurdwaras in Haryana would be managed by the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (HSGPC) and the state government would extend all possible cooperation to these by providing the required assistance.

“The government is doing social and service work. Under this, if the HSGPC needs any cooperation from the government, including construction of educational institutions and hospitals, help will be provided in this regard,” said Khattar. The CM paid obeisance at Sri Thada Sahib Gurdwara, Jorian, in Yamunanagar and addressed a gathering during the Hola Mohalla Samagam organised at the gurdwara on Wednesday.

“Hola Mohalla is a festival of bravery and strength. It was started by Guru Gobind Singh to inculcate and strengthen valour and bravery in the Sikhs and channel it to fight atrocities. We can never forget the sacrifice of our Gurus,” said Khattar. On this occasion, HSGPC president Sant Karmjit Singh extended his greetings and felicitated the CM with a siropa.

Earlier, the CM participated in the Holi Milan programme organised at Saraswati Senior Secondary School, Jagadhari.

“We are constantly working to fight the evil of corruption in the system. Under the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this era in future will be remembered as ‘Parivartan Yug’. We are also changing the system in Haryana on the same lines,” said Khattar.

He planted saplings on the school premises and inaugurated the school office building.

On this occasion, Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria, Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar, MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora, Mayor Madan Chauhan, BJP district president Rajesh Sapra and other dignitaries were present.