Huge potential for industrial investment in Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh, October 18

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today claimed that Haryana had made swift progress in agricultural, industrial and business sectors.

Schemes formulated The state government has been regularly formulating new schemes to ensure a favourable business environment. Manohar Lal Khattar, CM

He was speaking during a meeting with the Ambassadors of India to seven countries here.

“Haryana has a huge potential for industrial investment. Major industries from the country and abroad are investing in the state. The state government has been regularly formulating new schemes to ensure a favourable business environment,” the CM added.

“Be it information technology or car manufacturing, Haryana has created a unique identity in the industrial sector. This progress will be rapid in future,” he added.

Pradip Kumar Yadav, Ram Karan Verma, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Dr Neena Malhotra, Yogeshwar Sangwan and Pooja Kapur, Indian Ambassadors to Liberia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, China, Italy, Paraguay and Denmark, respectively, besides High Commissioner of India to Zambia Ashok Kumar attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister said Haryana was an agrarian state, but it was also making its mark in industrial and business sectors.

Today, investors from all over the world were coming to Haryana, he claimed.

“Keeping this in mind, the state government is providing land at concessional rates. Various subsidies are also being given to industries,” Khattar said.

The idea is to give them a conducive environment for growth, he added.

