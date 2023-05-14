CM inaugurates vet hospital in Sirsa village

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, May 13

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today inaugurated Government Veterinary Hospital at Jhorar Rohi village, which was built at a cost of Rs 32.58 lakh. He also laid the foundation stone of six development projects worth Rs 47.28 crore in the Kalanwali Assembly constituency.

The projects whose foundation stone was laid included remodelling and rehabilitation work of 11 watercourses to be built in Bara Gudha block at a cost of Rs 12.93 crore, eight additional rooms, a lab, toilets and a conference hall to be built at Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School of Bappa village at a cost of Rs 2.07 crore and a road to be constructed up to Baruwali-1 and Mankhera (Punjab) at a cost of Rs 1.17 crore.

Meanwhile, the CM, while interacting with the people during the Jan Samvad programme at Sirsa’s Khairekan village, said the panchayats should get the village ponds cleaned and use the slit coming out of these as manure in the fields. He said there were 18,000 ponds in the villages of the state and the panchayats could get these cleaned at their own level.

On the shortage of teachers, Khattar said all vacancies would be filled in the next three months. On the demand of upgrading Government High School of Khairekan village to senior secondary school, he said the school would be upgraded after increase in the number of students in Classes 9 and 10.

The CM said poor families had been identified under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana. “In order to give benefits of schemes to these families and to improve their standard of living, camps are being organised by the state government at the block level,” he added.

