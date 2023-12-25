CM interacts with candidates selected through HKRNL

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said by providing relief to the youth from the age-old outsourcing system through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRNL) the present state government had successfully provided merit-based temporary jobs to about 17,785 candidates. Besides, the state government ported the already working data of more than 1.08 lakh manpower, thereby giving them the benefits of like the EPF, ESI and Labour Welfare Fund

While interacting with the candidates selected through HKRNL via audio conference here today, the CM reiterated his commitment towards providing merit-based jobs. He said in the past, many times when the employees were hired on a contractual basis, a nexus used to be uncovered between contractors and the department where there used to be a huge gap between the actual numbers of employees and the employees hired.

He said earlier, the outsourced employees working on a contract basis through the contractors did not receive full wages. Facilities like the EPF, ESI, Labor Welfare Fund, etc., were not provided. The government received numerous complaints and various employee unions demanded an end to the contractor system. Therefore, we ended the contractor system and established the HKRNL, said the Chief Minister.

Khattar said starting this year, the search for suitable candidates for employment in the private sector had been initiated through the Nigam. For this purpose, such youth would undergo skill training, and services had been launched to assist in private-sector employment.

Khattar sid there was a significant demand for manpower abroad and many youth ended up spending lakhs to secure employment overseas, risking their lives by adopting illegal ways. To address this, the Foreign Cooperation Department has been established to facilitate employment opportunities for the youth abroad. Nigam is also assisting youth in finding employment abroad, said the Chief Minister.

He said recently, demands for manpower had been received from Israel, Dubai and the United Kingdom. For this purpose, Nigam has advertised, indicating the need for 10,000 manpower for construction workers, security guards, staff nurses, etc., in these countries. Interested youth aged between 25 and 40 had been encouraged to register on the Nigam’s portal. This is the first time that a state government was directly aiding its youth in finding employment abroad.

