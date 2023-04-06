CM issues postage stamp in Lord Parshuram's name

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today issued a special commemorative postage stamp in the name of Lord Parshuram. Earlier, the announcement on the postage stamp was made during the Lord Parshuram Mahakumbh organised in Karnal on December 11, 2022.

Notably, on the request of the CM, the Union Ministry of Posts and Communications issued a postage stamp in the name of Lord Parshuram on March 19 this year.

In January this year, The CM had written a letter to the Union Minister for Railways and Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to issue appropriate directions in this regard.

The Department of Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture has taken the initiative to honour all great saints of society under the ‘Sant Mahapurush Samman Evam Vichar Prasar Yojana’.