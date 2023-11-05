CM Khattar announces transportation services in Haryana villages for school students

Chandigarh, November 5
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced a “Chatra Parivahan Suraksha” scheme to provide free transportation services to school students residing in villages of the state.
Addressing people during a ‘Jan Samvad’ programme at Ratangarh village in Karnal district, Khattar said the transport department would provide bus services to villages with more than 50 students attending faraway schools and minibuses to those having 30 to 40 such students.
For villages where the student count attending far-flung schools falls between five and 10, the education department will step in to provide necessary transportation support, he added.
According to an official statement, the “Chatra Parivahan Suraksha Yojana” would commence from Ratangarh village on Monday.
The roadways department will operate buses that will be stationed in the village at 7 am to transport students to school and back home. Following the successful implementation of the scheme in Karnal, it would be extended to the entire state, it said.
The service will be offered to students free of cost and the district education department will bear the expenses. This initiative is expected to benefit a significant number of school-going students throughout Haryana, the statement said.
Khattar said the state government is proactively engaging with villages and wards through the ‘Jan Samvad’ programme to address the issues and concerns of the most marginalised individuals in society.
“Over the past nine years, we have extended the benefits of various schemes to nearly one crore people. Our primary objective is to elevate the living standards of every underprivileged family and enhance their financial stability,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli’s ton, Jadeja’s five wickets help India thrash South Africa by 243 runs
India captain Rohit Sharma also deserves special mention for...
Air pollution: Final stage of Centre's graded response enforced, entry of polluting trucks and commercial vehicles banned in Delhi
Under Stage IV of Graded Response Action Plan, only CNG, ele...
On 35th birthday, 'grateful' Virat Kohli says it is 'stuff of dreams' to level-up with Sachin Tendulkar
Kohli had to drop the anchor while others batted around him ...
Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada
‘India has not been shown concrete evidence by Canada or its...
Punjab BJP leaders seek action against party colleague Sandeep Dayma for gurdwara remark; police complaint filed
Dayma has reportedly said the gurdwaras that have come up in...