CM Khattar approves STP in Kaithal district

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

The state government has decided to construct a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Fatehpur village in Kaithal district at a cost of around Rs 16.12 crore under Mahagram scheme. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave approval to this project today.

Khattar also gave administrative sanction for taking up of laying pipe channel for STP at Bhora Kalan village in Gurugram district with an estimated cost of Rs 9.38 crore under the scheme.

The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPN) will construct 33 KV sub-station in 2.16 acres of land at Sector 33, Hisar, in order to further improve the quality of power supply in the area.

Meanwhile, Khattar gave nod to five new works worth over Rs 35 crore under the Rural Augmentation programme in Bhiwani district.

These included ensuring independent water works at Dhigawa Jattan village at a cost of Rs 9.98 crore, augmentation water supply system at Pahari village at a cost of Rs 8.42 crore, augmentation of water supply system at Kural village at a cost of Rs 8.31 crore, work of independent water works at Kharkari village at a cost of around Rs 7.98 crore and construction of additional tank at water works at Dulheri village at a cost of Rs 45.91 lakh.

