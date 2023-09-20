CM Khattar approves STP in Kaithal district

Chandigarh, September 19
The state government has decided to construct a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Fatehpur village in Kaithal district at a cost of around Rs 16.12 crore under Mahagram scheme. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave approval to this project today.
Khattar also gave administrative sanction for taking up of laying pipe channel for STP at Bhora Kalan village in Gurugram district with an estimated cost of Rs 9.38 crore under the scheme.
The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPN) will construct 33 KV sub-station in 2.16 acres of land at Sector 33, Hisar, in order to further improve the quality of power supply in the area.
Meanwhile, Khattar gave nod to five new works worth over Rs 35 crore under the Rural Augmentation programme in Bhiwani district.
These included ensuring independent water works at Dhigawa Jattan village at a cost of Rs 9.98 crore, augmentation water supply system at Pahari village at a cost of Rs 8.42 crore, augmentation of water supply system at Kural village at a cost of Rs 8.31 crore, work of independent water works at Kharkari village at a cost of around Rs 7.98 crore and construction of additional tank at water works at Dulheri village at a cost of Rs 45.91 lakh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Indian Govt junks Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar
In tit-for-tat move, New Delhi expels Canadian envoy
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party
Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges
Say in touch with Canada, want thorough probe