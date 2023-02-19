CM Khattar flags off BS VI, non-AC buses in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 18

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today flagged off 70 fully non-AC buses, meeting the BS VI emission norms.

The introduction of the new buses is part of a slew of steps to augment the transportation network and as per the plans, 400 fully built-up standard non-AC buses are likely to be delivered by March 31 and the remaining 600 buses before June 30.

The Chief Minister said providing affordable, safe and efficient public transport services in Haryana and adjoining areas was government’s priority.