CM Khattar meets Sitharaman, seeks special package for state

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 25

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to give a special economic package to Haryana because its 14 districts are included in the NCR.

The argument Haryana’s 25,327 sq km area and around 164.3 lakh population came under the National Capital Region

The state should be given a special economic package keeping in view the fact that lot of resources have to be spent on the construction and maintenance of infrastructure in these areas, Khattar maintained. He was speaking at a pre-Budget consultation meeting with the Union Minister in Delhi today.

The CM said Haryana’s 25,327 sq km area and around 164.3 lakh population came under NCR. The region consumed a lot of resources for infrastructure, water, sanitation, urban development and connectivity, he said. In the NCR, the Haryana Government was spending money on the development of KMP Expressway, Rail Orbital Project, development of five cities on 2.5 lakh hectares along the KMP Corridor as Panchgram Vision, integrated multi-modal logistics hub at Narnaul, international horticulture market at Gannaur and other big projects.

Khattar thanked the Central Government, PM Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for regular special assistance for the Capital Investment Scheme to states in the form of a 50-year interest-free loan in 2022-23 also.

He said Haryana received Rs 874 crore under the scheme in 2022-23 for the implementation of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project. He requested the Centre to continue the scheme in future as well.

The CM said the state had done tremendous work to strengthen health infrastructure in the state along with doing commendable progress in medical education.

“A medical college has either been opened in every district of Haryana or the process for the same is underway. The number of undergraduate medical seats in the state was 700 in 2015 and we aim to increase this up to 3,035 by 2025,” he said.

He said the construction and operation of medical colleges was capital intensive. “Each of these projects require over Rs 700 crore. Hence, special financial assistance has been demanded to open medical colleges in Haryana,” he said.