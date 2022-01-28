Haryana CM Khattar reviews status of projects

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while presiding over a meeting to review the implementation of “CM Announcements” here today, directed the officials concerned to immediately conduct a study on the feasibility of every project announced under “CM Announcements”.

“After conducting the required study of the projects, a separate list of the projects which have now become infructuous should be prepared to have a clear idea about the exact number of the pending announcements,” directed Khattar while reviewing various projects of five departments that are yet to complete the work of the projects announced under ‘CM Announcements’.

The list of the departments whose projects were reviewed by the Chief Minister in today’s meeting included, Public Works (Building and Roads), Development and Panchayats, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Irrigation and Sports.

