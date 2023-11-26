 CM lauds 40K senior citizens for forgoing old-age pension : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • CM lauds 40K senior citizens for forgoing old-age pension

CM lauds 40K senior citizens for forgoing old-age pension

CM lauds 40K senior citizens for forgoing old-age pension

Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister, Haryana. File photo



Tribune Reporters

Karnal/Chandigarh, Nov 25

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today expressed gratitude to (for the opportunity to interact with) senior citizens, who were eligible to receive pension under the Old Age Samman Allowance Scheme but had chosen to forgo it.

He said this during an interaction with senior citizens receiving old age allowance through audio conferencing as part of the ‘CM Ki Vishesh Charcha’ programme.

Work on eight state highways approved

  • The CM has granted approval for the improvement of eight state highways, estimated to cost Rs 75.16 crore
  • He has also approved the widening and strengthening of the Siwaha-Pillukhera road
  • The approved projects include the improvement of Jagadhri-Bilaspur Sadhaura-Naraingarh-Raipur Rani road, Barwala-Hisar-Siwani Singhani road, Rewari-Dahina-Kanina-Mahindergarh-Satnali-Loharu road, Mahindergarh-Satnali-Loharu road, Adampur to Jhansal road, Surewala Chowk-Uklana Bhuna road and Karnal Assandh-Jind-Hansi road

Engg wings for zila parishads soon

  • The state government has decided to transfer the responsibility for maintenance of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) roads to zila parishads.
  • It will streamline repairs and ensure the longevity and quality of the road infrastructure.
  • During a meeting with chairpersons and CEOs of zila parishads, the CM also directed the officers to establish dedicated engineering wings for projects in zila parishads so that the work was not affected.

Nod for Underbridge on Mathura crossing

  • The CM has accorded approval for the construction of an underbridge at Level Crossing No. 576 on the Delhi-Mathura railway line.
  • Spanning from the Delhi-Mathura road to Mujesar in Faridabad, it is estimated to cost Rs 50.72 crore.
  • A spokesperson said the Northern Railway has approved its general arrangement drawing.
  • The High Power Land Purchase Committee has successfully concluded negotiations for the acquisition of 0.96 acres

It is pertinent to mention here that 40,000 eligible senior citizens, who are above the age of 60 years, have voluntarily refused the pension, resulting in an annual savings of approximately Rs 100 crore.

The CM said the surplus funds would be directed towards service homes under the Senior Citizen Seva Ashram scheme in 22 districts.

He announced that the state government had decided to increase the old age pension to Rs 3,000 from January 1, 2024. Senior citizens with an annual income below Rs 3 lakh currently receive Rs 2,750 per month.

Khattar also spoke about the ‘Prahari’ scheme that has been introduced to ensure the well-being of senior citizens aged above 80 years. Data based on family identity cards issued in the state revealed that there are around 3,30,000 such individuals, of whom 3,600 live alone.

Under this scheme, retired government employees will personally visit these senior citizens to assess their well-being. If any elderly person requires medical assistance, property protection or any other support, the department concerned will be notified to provide prompt assistance. Retired government employees can call on 112 to join the scheme, said the CM.

#Karnal #Manohar Lal Khattar


