Haryana CM Khattar launches 'Amrit Sarovar Portal'

Chandigarh, June 2
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today launched the ‘Amrit Sarovar Portal’ and Grievance Redressal Mechanism Portal.
Updates of ponds being built in the state will now be live on the ‘Amrit Sarovar Portal’. A target has been set to built 1,650 ponds in Haryana. Besides this, encroachment and other complaints regarding the pond land can be uploaded on the grievances redressal portal.
After the inauguration, the CM presided over a meeting of all DCs and Divisional Commissioners across the state regarding the ‘Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana’, property ID, automatic old age pension, arms licence and corruption eradication.
Khattar directed the officers to make a special plan for the area having ‘chauva’ (above water-level area) in the state so that the crops of the farmers weren’t damaged and the water could be used for any other work. He further said in districts adjoining Delhi, the possibility of making lakes in an area of 50-60 acre should also be explored so that along with recharging the land, tourism can also be promoted.
The CM directed to get the maximum number of ponds dug up under the MGNREGA scheme.
Describing the ‘Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana’ as the flagship programme of the government, he said the state was determined to increase the income of the families with less than Rs 1.80 lakh annually. A survey has been conducted to identify such families. To give impetus to this scheme, he encouraged to prepare micro-management plan at the district level.
