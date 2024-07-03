Haryana CM Nayab Saini launches plantation mission at Kurukshetra University

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, July 2

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday launched ‘One Student, One Tree Plantation Mission’ on the Kurukshetra University campus.

The university, in collaboration with the Forest Department, is organising Van Mahotsav Week-2024 and will plant nearly 3,000 saplings on the campus on July 5.

Saini, who planted a sapling on the occasion, said, “Trees are invaluable assets for society and plantation helps maintain the balance in nature. It is indispensable for the preservation of the ecosystem and helps reduce the impact of global warming. The university’s decision to make plantation a part of the course curriculum will bear good results in the future.”

At an academic council meeting, Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva had approved the plantation mission. It was also decided that sapling plantation would be a part of the curriculum.

Minister of State for Urban Local Bodies Subhash Sudha said the need for plantation had increased due to pollution. Trees help purify air, conserve water, maintain soil strength and benefit the overall environment, he added.

The Vice-Chancellor said several activities were being organised at the university to preserve environment.

Minister of State for School Education Seema Trikha, Minister of State Mahipal Dhanda, PWD Minister Banwari Lal, Jind MLA Krishan Lal Middha and Registrar Sanjeev Sharma, among others, were present.

