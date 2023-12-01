CM launches Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 30

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today formally launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from Billoch village in Faridabad during a state-level programme.

He also administered the Viksit Bharat Sankalp oath to the dignitaries and the people present during the programme. The CM visited exhibitions displaying products produced by women self-help groups and praised their efforts.

A short film highlighting the achievements of the state government was also screened. The yatra in Gurugram was launched by Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and Central Minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjeet Singh.

With this, the state also celebrated the launch of “Namo Drone Didi” programme when women took to the skies to demonstrate their drone flying skills. The CM emphasised the significance of the programme in promoting women’s empowerment. He said the drones showcased at Billoch were not just a spectacle, but represented a paradigm shift in agricultural practices.

“Now, women will also use drones for agricultural purposes. This marks a crucial step towards sustainable and technologically advanced farming practices, with women at the forefront,” he said.

