CM lays stone of e-commerce supply centre

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 22

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, laid the foundation stone for Flipkart’s regional distribution centre in Manesar and virtually launched a grocery supply centre in Sonepat.

The centre, which is poised to be one of the largest in Asia, is expected to give a major boost to logistics industry in the state. “Haryana’s favourable environment for investors and industries has made it a top choice as a manufacturing and logistics hub. The investment by Flipkart is a testament to the ease of doing business in the state,” said Khattar. Flipkart has made a big investment of Rs 1,389 crore in the state. The regional distribution centre in Manesar, covering 140 acres, is the largest of the online major in Asia.

