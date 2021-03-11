CM lays stones of 4 development works

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 24

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of four development projects costing Rs 88.29 crore from Panchayat Bhawan today.

He inaugurated Shri Ghantakarna Mahaveer Manohar Dwar built by Municipal Corporation, Karnal, in memory of Atma Manohar Muni near the Baldi bypass on the Karnal-Indri road at the cost of Rs 67.69 lakh which was made of Dholpuri stone.

The CM also laid the foundation stone of a micro-irrigation project from Shiv Colony STP to Hakikat Nagar of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department. The project will cost Rs 13.29 crore.

Along with this, he laid the stone of a micro-irrigation project from the STP of Karnal city to various villages. An estimated amount of Rs 65.29 crore will be spent on the project. This will benefit about 6,400 acres of agricultural land of Ranwar, Sheikhpura, Gangogarhi, Uncha Samana, Bajida Jatan, Kutail, Kairavali, Amritpur Kalan, Mubarakabad, Alipur Majra, Kalon, Chaura villages.

He also laid the stone of another project of Irrigation and Water Resources Department for the reconstruction of a drain from Kairwali to Mundogarhi and the excavation of Indri escape from Burji number 145000 to 159000.

This project, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 9.3 crore, will save agricultural land of Kairwali, Fazilpur, Majra, Chaura, Darulama, Tatarpur and Bahalolpur villages from floods.

“We will utilise the sewage water after treatment for micro-irrigation,” he said.

On the issue of BJP MP from Rohtak Arvind Sharma criticising his party leaders, the CM did not comment.