CM lends ear to 60 persons in Karnal

Karnal, July 1

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met party workers as well as public on Sunday evening at the PWD Rest House in Karnal. During his one-hour stay here he also listened to the grievances of nearly 60 people and instructed the officials concerned to resolve them promptly.

Saini gave a patient hearing to people’s problems and said the government’s priority was to resolve the issues being faced by peopleof the state.

Prior to the meeting, he was welcomed by Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan, former Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, Sanjay Bathla among other senior party leaders at the Civil Aviation Club, from where he went to the rest house.

“The CM met people during his stay in Karnal. Nearly 60 people came to the rest house, who were given a patient hearing,” said Jagmohan Anand, former media coordinator for former CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Saini also inquired about his constituency and asked the officials concerned to speed up development works there.

Sanjay Bathla thanked the CM for appointing him as the officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the CM. Party workers on Monday evening distributed sweets on the appointment of Bathla at committee chowk.

