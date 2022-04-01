CM Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurates multiple infrastructure projects in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 1

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is on an inauguration spree in Gurugram on Friday and has so far inaugurated many infrastructure projects.

CM has inaugurated the HUDA City Centre Metro Station underpass and flyover along with foot over-bridges on Signature tower and IFFCO chowk intersections.

"Gurugram is Haryana's gateway to the world and we have to ensure that it is developed as the smartest city in all regards. Better mobility and congestion free safe roads are our priority for Gurugram and projects like these are vital to achieve it," said Khattar.

CM also inaugurated the much awaited water-supply line in five sectors in New Gurugram. With water supply being started in sectors 111-115, thousands of residents will no longer be dependent on water tankers.

Khattar will now proceed for a round-table discussion with industry leaders and citizen representatives to discuss setting up of proposed global city in Manesar.