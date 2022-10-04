Haryana CM Khattar meets UAE developers on Gurugram's global city project

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

The fourth roundtable conference was conducted by Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar to attrract real state developers for the proposed global city in Gurugram in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today .

The real estate community of the UAE gave valuable inputs and displayed interest in the global city, which is the marquee urban development project of the state, which focuses on planning and designing sustainable cities. The CM had earlier held similar conferences with Indian business houses at Gurugram and Mumbai.

Suggestions of delegates Allowing greater flexibility in planning to the developers

Developing landmark projects such as international financial services centre, universities and others

Different development and project phasing strategies that may be adopted by HSIIDC

Payment mechanisms and forms of government support that may be offered to investors

Managing Director of the Haryana State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation (HSIIDC) Vikas Gupta, presented a detailed report on the proposed project. He highlighted that the global city would be a mixed land-use project envisioned to be developed as a “city within a city” over 1,080 acre, along the eight-lane under construction Dwarka Expressway, in Sectors 36B, 37A and 37B in Gurugram.

MD HSIIDC said the motto of the project was “Live, Work and Play” and it envisgaes to provide futuristic workspaces, modern retail spaces, residential towers, meticulously green spaces and multi-modal connectivity options of dedicated bus corridors, mass rapid transit system (metro train) and heliport facilities.

Topics such as contemporary planning methodology, transit-oriented development and distinctive value proposition for investors, includingfirst mover advantage, potential of high returns, security of investment and others, were emphasised during the presentation.

Post the presentation, real estate developers provided their inputs on topics such as planning, infrastructure, marketing, positioning and support that would be required from HSIIDC.

