CM orders repair of EWS flats in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 27

On the second day of his visit to his Assembly segment, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar conducted a surprise inspection of the economically weaker section (EWS) flats constructed by the Housing Board in Ansal City, a township in Sector 36 here.

The land was provided by Ansal City to the Town and Country Planning Department and the Housing Board constructed these flats for people of the EWS category in 2015. Some flats were allotted to people, but later these were surrendered. The state government is now going to allot these flats through e-auctioning.

Khattar took stock of the houses and directed the officials to ensure the completion of the repair work of these houses by March 20.

Khattar directed the Executive Engineer, Deeksha Malik, to prepare a proposal to repair these. The CM also interacted with the people of Ansal City and listened to their grievances.As per the state government’s policy, there is a provision to construct flats for the EWS category. Under the policy, flats have been built in Ansal City, Alpha City, CHD City, and Narsi Village, but most of them are lying vacant for a long time.

Malik apprised the CM that 581 flats were constructed for people of the EWS category at three sites in Ansal City, 1012 flats in CHD City, 606 in Alpha City, and 179 in Narsi Village.

She assured the CM that the repair work of 146 flats constructed at one site of the Ansal City would be completed by the given She said as per the state government policy, a licensed township has to reserve 20 per cent of the total number of residential units for the EWS category.