CM: Probe into road tender by Faridabad MC to be fast-tracked

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, August 9

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the ongoing Vigilance inquiry into a road-allocation tender by the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, would be fast-tracked and a strict action taken against the erring officials.

Replying to a query by Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma during Question Hour on the second day of the monsoon session, the CM said different interpretations of Rule 8 of the Municipal Rules of 1976 permitting 10 per cent enhancement in the construction work resulted in the discrepancies.

The CM said directions would be given to the department to correct that interpretation.

“A re-tender is a must in case the enhancement is more than 10 per cent,” he said, adding that action would be taken if corruption was detected.

While BJP MLA Seema Trikha said she and other local leaders were present at the meeting in which the decision to replace the tar road with concrete one was taken, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said it seemed more of a “procedural lapse”.

Replying to a question, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said there was no proposal of the government to release 1,810 acres of Kasan, Kukrola and Shravan villages in Gurugram district and that compensation would be given to the landowners as per law. He said the issue was pending before the Supreme Court.

Chautala apprised the House that the proposal to construct a PWD Rest House at Paiga village in Mahendragarh was under consideration. He said the land transfer had not been received from the gram panchayat due to which no time frame could be given at this juncture. He was responding to a question by Rao Dan Singh on the issue of construction of a PWD rest house at Paiga.

