CM refuses Congress's demand for MLA area development fund

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today turned down Congress legislators’ demand to institute the MLA Local Area Development Fund along the lines of the Centre’s Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme.

Other states have it When most of the states have instituted the MLA Local Area Development Fund, why has Haryana refused? Such a fund is important for the development of segments. BB Batra, Congress

He was replying to a proposal moved by Congress legislators Varun Chaudhary and Amit Sihag, deputy Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Aftab Ahmed and chief whip BB Batra.

“Legislators’ objective is to launch development works in their constituencies from funds allocated under several government schemes,” he said, adding that “in 2014 and 2019, the state government gave Rs 5 crore each to all legislators for development works in their constituencies”.

Khattar apprised the House that 67 segments were allocated Rs 4 crore to 6 crore each. In all, 10 constituencies — Dadri, Beri, Garhi Sampla Kiloi, Kalanaur, Ellenabad, Israna, Adampur, Rewari, Dabwali and Kalanwali — received less amount.

He urged the MLAs to hold meetings and get information from officers concerned on pending development works.

The CM made it clear that Rs 5 crore was sufficient to launch any project, be it related to education or health or panchayat.

Chaudhary argued that neighbouring states such as Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh were giving Rs 5 crore to their legislators under the MLA Local Area Development Fund, while Himachal Pradesh was giving Rs 2 crore.

“The government talks about ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’, but there is nothing concrete in the name of equitable development,” he said.