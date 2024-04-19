CM Saini congratulates UPSC toppers from Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 18

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called and congratulated the successful candidates and their families from the state who cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. He said the state is proud of all the candidates who have successfully cleared the examination.

While talking to the candidates over the phone, he said they have not only made their families proud but also brought laurels to the state. He said that the focus of every officer should be on uplifting the last-mile citizen.

While providing a guiding principle to these candidates to ensure their participation in public service, the CM said they should use their skills to make such schemes and programmes so that the country and the state move forward rapidly on the path of progress.

He emphasised that they must work in public service without discrimination, considering the entire state and country as one family, to promote prosperity in society.

