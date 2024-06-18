 CM Saini inaugurates PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Haryana : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • CM Saini inaugurates PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Haryana

CM Saini inaugurates PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Haryana

Announces 800 MW thermal power plant in Hisar I To cost Rs 7,250 crore

CM Saini inaugurates PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Haryana

CM Nayab Singh Saini hands over a certificate to a beneficiary under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Ambala on Monday.



Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 17

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today launched PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in the state. He also announced an ultra super critical thermal power unit of 800 MW at Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Plant, Khedar, Hisar. The power unit will come at a cost of Rs 7,250 crore.

Addressing a gathering, the CM said, “It is a matter of pride for us to launch the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Haryana in which rooftop solar plants will be installed. The benefit will be given on ‘first come first served’ basis. It will benefit the families having annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh. This scheme will help those who used to face difficulty in paying bills. People should get their registration done on the portal. The solar plant will be installed at a cost of Rs 1.10 lakh. While Rs 60,000 will be contributed by the Central government, the remaining Rs 50,000 will be given by the state government.”

Similarly, families with an income between Rs 1.80 lakh and Rs 3 lakh will receive a subsidy of Rs 60,000 from the Central government and Rs 20,000 from the state government,” he added.

The Chief Minister also announced that the government has abolished the monthly minimum charges (MMC) for the consumers having domestic connected load up to 2 KW. Earlier, the MMC was Rs 115 per KW. The consumers will have to pay their bills as per their consumption of units only. It will benefit 9.50 lakh families and will save them Rs 274 crore annually.

Taking a dig at opposition parties, the CM said, “Electricity used to be a political issue in the state. People used to seek votes in the name of 24-hour power supply. But the double-engine BJP government worked in a systematic manner — former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched ‘Hamara Gaon Jagmag Gaon’ in Haryana, and as a result, all villages are getting 24-hour power supply today.”

The CM said, “To make Haryana self-reliant in the field of power generation, it has been decided to set up an 800 MW ultra super critical power unit at the Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Plant in Hisar to meet the future power demand at a cost of Rs 7,250 crore.”

Earlier, the CM also flagged off a bus under Mukhyamantri Tirtha Yatra Yojana ferrying devotees to Ayodhya and said, “I congratulate all those who are travelling to Ayodhya.” As many as 38 devotees left for Ayodhya in the bus today.

Power Minister Ranjit Singh, Minister of State for Transport Aseem Goel, and several senior officials were present on the occasion.

To benefit families having annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh

  • The ultra super critical thermal power unit will be set up at the Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Plant, Khedar, Hisar. It will cost Rs 7,250 crore
  • Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, rooftop solar plants will be installed. It will benefit the families having annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh
  • The solar plant will be installed at a cost of Rs 1.10 lakh. While Rs 60,000 will be contributed by the Central government, the remaining Rs 50,000 will be given by the state government

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Hisar #Nayab Singh Saini #Rajiv Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Monsoon set to advance further, likely to keep date with Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

2
Trending

‘Divided by borders, united by cultures’: Harbhajan Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Wasim Akram dance their way into cricket fans’ hearts

3
Diaspora

Nikhil Gupta, accused of murder-for-hire plot against Sikh separatist, pleads not guilty in US court

4
Jalandhar

Punjab: AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat, BJP Sheetal Angural for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

5
Punjab

Punjab Government should review free-power policy, says power engineers' body as demand hits all-time high of 15,500 MW

6
Punjab

Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss in 24 hours

7
India

9 killed as goods train rams into Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal

8
India

Rahul Gandhi retains Rae Bareli; Priyanka to make electoral debut from Wayanad

9
Himachal

Himachal bypolls: Congress fields Hardeep Bawa from Nalagarh, Dr Pushpendra Verma from Hamirpur

10
Delhi

Amul seeks return of ice-cream tub from Noida customer for investigation after centipede complaint

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

9 die, 41 hurt in WB train collision

9 die, 41 hurt in West Bengal train collision

Goods train hits Kanchanjunga Express | ‘Signal failure’ pro...

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

NSA Doval, US counterpart talk critical tech cooperation

NSA Ajit Doval, US counterpart talk critical tech cooperation

Priyanka settles for Wayanad seat for maiden poll plunge

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra settles for Wayanad seat for maiden poll plunge

Rahul not keen on LoP role, but Congress hopeful

Rahul Gandhi not keen on LoP role, but Congress hopeful

Decision on post in few days: Sources


Cities

View All

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Amritsar

Dhaliwal to meet Himachal CM soon in NRI couple assault case

Majithia seeks high-level probe in missing SAD worker’s case

Farmers offer ‘desi daru’, food, fodder for cattle to labourers

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

10 UT heritage items sold for Rs 88 lakh in US auction

Municipal Corporation to engage agency to handle Central projects

Chandigarh Administration urged to stop civic body from leasing out farm land

Defect in new bike not repaired, dealer directed to refund price

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

AAP, BJP engage in war of words over water shortage in Delhi

Bidhuri resigns as Vidhan Sabha LoP

Seed-embedded cards gain popularity as sustainable alternative to traditional paper

On Father’s Day, man kills daughter for honour

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP, BJP bet on turncoats for Jalandhar (West) battle

Congress treads carefully, shortlists 7 for Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Crorepati candidate & betrayal, Angural, Bhagat trade charges

Kaypee rules out rejoining Congress

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Giant slayer Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in hometown Ludhiana

Ludhiana sizzles; Samrala records highest temperature in Punjab at 47.2°C

Major fire breaks out at boutique on Malhar road

Gang involved in printing fake currency notes busted

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp