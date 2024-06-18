CM Saini inaugurates PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 17

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today launched PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in the state. He also announced an ultra super critical thermal power unit of 800 MW at Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Plant, Khedar, Hisar. The power unit will come at a cost of Rs 7,250 crore.

Addressing a gathering, the CM said, “It is a matter of pride for us to launch the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Haryana in which rooftop solar plants will be installed. The benefit will be given on ‘first come first served’ basis. It will benefit the families having annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh. This scheme will help those who used to face difficulty in paying bills. People should get their registration done on the portal. The solar plant will be installed at a cost of Rs 1.10 lakh. While Rs 60,000 will be contributed by the Central government, the remaining Rs 50,000 will be given by the state government.”

Similarly, families with an income between Rs 1.80 lakh and Rs 3 lakh will receive a subsidy of Rs 60,000 from the Central government and Rs 20,000 from the state government,” he added.

The Chief Minister also announced that the government has abolished the monthly minimum charges (MMC) for the consumers having domestic connected load up to 2 KW. Earlier, the MMC was Rs 115 per KW. The consumers will have to pay their bills as per their consumption of units only. It will benefit 9.50 lakh families and will save them Rs 274 crore annually.

Taking a dig at opposition parties, the CM said, “Electricity used to be a political issue in the state. People used to seek votes in the name of 24-hour power supply. But the double-engine BJP government worked in a systematic manner — former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched ‘Hamara Gaon Jagmag Gaon’ in Haryana, and as a result, all villages are getting 24-hour power supply today.”

The CM said, “To make Haryana self-reliant in the field of power generation, it has been decided to set up an 800 MW ultra super critical power unit at the Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Plant in Hisar to meet the future power demand at a cost of Rs 7,250 crore.”

Earlier, the CM also flagged off a bus under Mukhyamantri Tirtha Yatra Yojana ferrying devotees to Ayodhya and said, “I congratulate all those who are travelling to Ayodhya.” As many as 38 devotees left for Ayodhya in the bus today.

Power Minister Ranjit Singh, Minister of State for Transport Aseem Goel, and several senior officials were present on the occasion.

