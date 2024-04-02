CM Saini slams INDIA bloc, says it ‘justifies’ corruption

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today lambasted the Opposition INDIA bloc, stating that the alliance was the coming together of the corrupt (‘thagbandhan’).

Addressing a press conference here today, Saini, also the state BJP chief, alleged the INDIA bloc leaders’ rally held at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, was in favour of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal where all leaders of the INDIA bloc spoke about “protecting the corrupt”, abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi while projecting the country in poor light.

Stating that the entire country was witness to “bhrashtachar ke bhaichare’ (brotherhood of corruption) at the Ramlila Maidan, he gave detailed accounts of how the parties of the alliance were not even together for the election.

Trying to be poetic in his allegations, Saini said the alliance justified the corrupt and the corruption while accusing various leaders of the alliance of scams and of promoting dynastic politics. Saini said corruption is a norm for them but they fear being punished for it.

He repeatedly said the courts were providing no relief to those held for corruption, whether it was Hemant Soren, former CM of Jharkhand, or Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal or Manish Sisodia and the others of the Delhi Government. “Just like in Shaheen Bagh, they decided to hide behind the women of their house,” Saini said.

Saini said the leaders of this alliance don’t accept summons of investigating agencies and play the “victim card” when the courts refuse to give relief. In reply to a question about the BJP calling the INDIA bloc alliance corrupt and continuing to let Congress leaders join their party, Saini said the law will take its own course but the party was open to those who were going unheard in the Congress.

