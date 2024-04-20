Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s wife seeks votes for her husband

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 19

In the electoral battle in the Karnal Assembly bypoll, Suman Saini, wife of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has intensified the poll campaign for her husband.

CM Saini has been fielded by the BJP in the byelection for the Karnal Assembly seat, which became vacant after the resignation of former CM Manohar Lal Khattar who was nominated as candidate from the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

During her day-long visit to the Karnal Assembly segment, she focused on rural voters and held several meetings in the villages.

Accompanied by local women leaders, including former Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, former CM’s media coordinator Jagmohan Anand’s wife Rekha Anand, Nirmala Bairagi, Megha Bhandari, Meena Kamboj, and others, Suman Saini promised the voters that the development vision set by former CM Khattar would continue with the same passion and spirit. She also sought votes for former CM Khattar. In Kachwa, the CM’s wife urged people to choose Khattar and send him to the LS to strengthen the hands of PM Modi.

