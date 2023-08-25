CM sends 746 virtual job letters to candidates

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 24

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while chairing a meeting with the officials of the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN), has virtually given job offer letters for various posts to 746 candidates. The candidates, who received job offers, will have a 15-day window to confirm their acceptance of the positions offered to them.

At the meeting, the functioning of the Nigam was also discussed in detail. The HKRN has been working towards providing contract-based employment opportunities to the youth, fostering skill development and honest job placements.

The Chief Minister clarified that certain persons were spreading rumours that people were giving various kinds of inducements to get job opportunities through the HKRN. He clarified that such allegations were baseless and urged the citizens not to be misled by such rumours.

He clarified that this employment was only for one year. If the candidate wanted to rejoin the service again after one year, he/she had to apply again on the HKRN portal one month before the expiry of the contract period.

The candidates who were given appointment included 227 Assistant Linemen, 55 Drivers(ERV), 47 Fireman/Fire Drivers, 46 Data Entry Operators, 42 Block Cluster Coordinators, 40 Drivers, 31 JEs (Civil), 30 Sweepers, 20 Ayush Yoga Assistants, 15 Clerks, 11 Legal Assistants and seven Accounts Clerks.

The Chief Executive Officer of the HRNL, K Makrand Pandurang, said the initiative underscored the commitment of the government to address concerns of the contractual employees through transparent and credible means.

#Manohar Lal Khattar