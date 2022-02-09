Haryana CM squad unearths lab giving fake Covid reports

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 8

The CM flying squad raided a diagnostic lab allegedly preparing fake Covid reports. The team nabbed a lab assistant while the operator of the lab was not found there. The lab allegedly took Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 to prepare fake Covid reports. An FIR has been registered at the DLF phase-3 police station.

DSP Inderjeet Yadav of the CM flying squad said they got information that in Good Health Diagnostic, located on the Nathupur road, DLF phase-3, Covid test reports were being prepared fraudulently. They also charged Rs 900 for Covid test while the rate of the test is fixed at Rs 299. The lab is a franchise of SRL lab and was started around five months ago.

“We informed the Health Department and the drug controller. A joint team was formed which conducted a raid at the lab. A decoy customer was sent seeking fake Covid report and the lab assistant promised him same after taking money. When the decoy customer signalled, our team nabbed the lab assistant who has been identified as Sanjeev, a resident of Delhi.

The lab operator, identified as Anuj Sharma, was not available at the lab and our team during search found that they were giving Covid positive reports after taking money and the report was being made on behalf of the SRL lab. An FIR has been registered under various sections at the DLF phase-3 police station,” said the DSP.