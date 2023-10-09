CM takes a dig at Congress for not having organisational structure

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 8

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday took a dig at the Congress for not having organisational structure at the district level and hailed the BJP for having a strong cadre at the grassroots.

“Organisational structure is the strength of the BJP. It has strengthened its base by holding ‘Panna Pramukh’ sammelans. Of 90, we have covered 75 Assembly segments so far in the state, while the Congress could not make its district-level structure so far,” said the CM while interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of the “Panna Pramukh sammelan” in Karnal.

The CM denied any step to conduct a caste-based census and said the BJP do not do the politics of caste. “There is no such demand in Haryana as we have already taken steps for the welfare of all sections of society without any discrimination. We are working with a mission of ‘Haryana ek, Haryanavi ek’,” said Khattar.

Earlier, while addressing the party workers, the CM highlighted the steps taken by the state government in the past nine years for the welfare of people like the issuance of online BPL ration cards to approximately 12.5 lakh individuals through Parivar Pehchan Patra, benefits of Ayushman card to nearly 37 lakh families across the state, raising the annual income limit for BPL beneficiaries from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh, introduction of over 100 online portals to offer online services and streamline the distribution of government scheme benefits directly to the public.

He urged the party cadre to consider each page (panna) of their voter list as their family and take their personal and social issues to the public representatives. Besides, their issues should be uploaded on the Nagar Darshan and Gramin Darshan portals for resolving the issues.

Khattar also exhorted them to take the people welfare schemes of the government at the grassroots by considering themselves MLAs. The CM also suggested ‘Panna Pramukh’ to appoint a ‘Sub-Pannna Pramukh’ to reach out to each and every voter.

#BJP #Congress #Karnal #Manohar Lal Khattar