CM tells babus to spend one hour on public grievances

Chandigarh, April 4
Days after BJP legislators flagged the issue of the “inaccessibility” of bureaucracy, the ML Khattar government cracked the whip, asking officers to dedicate one hour daily to redress public grievances.
Move comes after MLAs’ complaint
- Officers to remain available between 11 am and 12 noon daily on working days for the purpose of meeting the public for prompt redressal of their grievances and complaints
- Order issued after plaint of bureaucracy’s ‘inaccessibility’
In a bid to send out a strong message to the bureaucracy, especially at the district level, the state government asked the officers to “remain available between 11 am and 12 noon daily on working days for the purpose of meeting the public for prompt redressal of their grievances and complaints”.
“It has been observed that the general public finds it difficult to get their grievances redressed because of non-availability of senior officers in government offices. People have to visit the offices time and again for the redressal of their grievances,” the government order issued on Sunday said.
Now, even if the officer concerned is out of station, the next designated officer would redress the grievances.
During a series of meeting with the BJP top brass here recently, several MLAs and party functionaries had raised the issue of the “non-availability” of officers at Chandigarh and at the district level for the public.
It was also alleged that even legislators sometimes find it difficult to get in touch with bureaucrats for a follow-up on development works.
Although instructions for officers for meeting public already exist yet these are not followed in letter and spirit. With several officers holding multiple charges on account of shortage of officers, these orders are not strictly adhered to, said sources.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...