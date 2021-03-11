CM to dedicate projects to public at 'Pragti rally' in Yamunanagar

Chandigarh, May 13

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said ‘Pragati rally’ to be organised in Yamunanagar on May 15 would be historic and break the record of all previous rallies in the state.

Holding a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday, the Education Minister said, “Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will dedicate development projects worth crores to the public at ‘Pragati rally’ to be held in Yamunanagar.” Also present at the conference was the Yamunanagar MLA, Ghanshyam Das Arora.

Gujjar said development projects worth Rs 4,000 crore had been completed in Yamunanagar district. Out of this, various works were completed in the Jagadhri Assembly constituency at the cost of more than Rs 1,082 crore, he added. Earlier, there was only one Government College in Yamunanagar, said Gujjar. Now, during the rule of the present government, three government colleges had been set up in the district, Gujjar added.

Besides, four Industrial Training Institutes had also been set up in which youth were being trained for various trades, said Gujjar.

In response to another question, the Education Minister said, “Teachers will be sent to government schools where there is a shortage of teaching staff. For this, powers will soon be given to the District Education Officers at the district level so that the education of children is not affected.”

“Books have been made available to students from Classes I to III under the finalised curriculum in compliance with the New Education Policy,” Education Minister added. “A meeting has been called to hold discussion on providing books to students of Classes IV to VIII in all government schools of the state. They will get books by July,” the Education Minister said. — TNS