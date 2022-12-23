CM: Update data of anganwadi centres

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh December 22

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today directed officials to update the data of all anganwadi centres online and make the state a model in terms of utility of anganwadi centres; setting an example for other states to follow.

The CM was presiding over a review meeting of the Women and Child Development Department here today. Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda was also present on the occasion.

The CM instructed the officials that the attendance of children up to six years of age coming to anganwadi centres and workers running those centres along with helpers working there would also be put online daily.

He directed officials to provide mobile phones to anganwadi workers at the earliest to keep the data of their centres updated.