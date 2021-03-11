CM: Varsities should be made self-sufficient

Chandigarh, May 14
CM Manohar Lal Khattar said all universities of the state should make education available from KG (kindergarten) to PG (post-graduation) under the New Education Policy.
He said the fee of poor children studying in these universities would be paid by the government. A new scheme would be introduced for this very soon. The CM said emphasis should be laid on making the universities financially robust and self-sufficient so that they do not depend on government grants.
