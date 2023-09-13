CM visits family of Nuh violence victim

Panipat, September 12
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the family of Abhishek Chauhan, who was killed in Nuh violence, at Noorwala village here today. The Chief Minister assured the family that no accused behind the Nuh violence would be spared and the government was determined to maintain peace in the state.
Adding that it was unfortunate to lose lives in any kind of violence, he stated that the state government was standing with the family in this hour of grief.
Abhishek, who had gone to participate in the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra organised by the VHP in Nuh on July 31, was murdered during the violence by assailants.
