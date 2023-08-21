CM visits ‘Museo Camera’ museum in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 20

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the ‘Global City’ Gurugram had become a platform for international level art exhibitions and now the day was not far when mini-Bollywood would be seen here.

Khattar, while visiting the ‘Museo Camera’ museum located here on World Photography Day, said the new film policy of the state was prepared to preserve its rich art and culture.

He said the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority had established this world-class museum by entering into a public-private partnership agreement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also praised the museum in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme where not only photography but also information about the political, cultural and social history of the country could be seen by the visitors.

He hoped that not only the photography lovers of the country and the world who were interested in photography would come here but filmmakers and artistes from Bollywood would also come here. He said photography was invented by Joseph Nicéphore Niépce of France in the 18th century, which had taken the form of science by the time it reached the 21st century.

On the occasion, Aditya Arya, founder and Director of Museo Camera, expressed gratitude to the CM for coming to the museum and for co-operating in setting up of the museum.

#Bollywood #Gurugram #Manohar Lal Khattar