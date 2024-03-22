CM visits native village in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 21

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday visited his native village, Mirzapur Majra, for the first time after becoming the Chief Minister of Haryana, and paid obeisance at the Nagar Khera of the village.

CM Saini, accompanied by his wife Suman Saini, ministers Aseem Goel and Subhash Sudha, and Ambala Lok Sabha candidate Banto Kataria, was welcomed by locals. The CM met his mother and other family members.

Addressing the gathering, Saini remembered former Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria, saying that he was a joyful personality and Kataria would have been the happiest if he was there. He also called upon the people to vote in the favour of Banto Kataria and make her win the election.

The CM said, “We will work and pay our respect to Kataria ji by making Banto Kataria win the election. My responsibility has increased and I may not be able to come here frequently, but whenever you will call me, I will come. I am grateful to the Prime Minister, President and Home Minister for giving me the responsibility, but I will again say that former CM Manohar Lal Khattar has made the biggest sacrifice.”

Remembering the support extended during the previous Lok Sabha elections, Saini said, “During the previous poll, you all reached Kurukshetra in my support. Now, I request you to make the BJP win in the state’s 10 Lok Sabha seats and help in making Narendra Modi become the PM for the third time.” Meanwhile, his supporters said they would reach Karnal to extend support. In addition, they demanded a district status for Naraingarh, to which the CM said everything would be done as per rules.

