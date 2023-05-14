CMO to investigate charging of money under health scheme

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, May 13

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Sirsa, to take strict action against the hospital administration in a case pertaining to the charging of treatment money from a beneficiary under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

The CM, during a Jan Samvad programme on the first day of his three-day visit to Sirsa district, came across a complaint by a villager who alleged that he was a beneficiary of Ayushman Yojana, but a private hospital took Rs 20,000 from him in the name of treatment.

The CM, meanwhile, directed for the return of Rs 20,000 to the beneficiary. On another similar complaint, the CM also directed the CMO to investigate the matter and submit the report of appropriate action within a week. He directed that if any other such case comes to light, then the license of the hospital should be cancelled.

Taking cognisance of the complaint of a youth regarding canal patwari, Naresh, of Chhatrian village demanding Rs 5,000 from him in a land-related matter, the CM ordered the suspension of the canal patwari.

Expressing concern over the drug menace in the region, the CM said that the state government had chalked out a plan to root out drugs.

“Society also has the responsibility to work in tandem with the government on this issue. Villagers should also make others aware, so that the youth do not fall prey to drugs,” he added.

He urged the people to inform the government about drug peddlers for strict action against them, adding that the name of the informer would be kept secret.