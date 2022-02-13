Haryana CM's chopper makes sudden landing

Ambala, February 12
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s helicopter had to make a sudden landing at Ambala City Police Lines ground for nearly half an hour on Saturday evening.
After getting intimation at 4.30 pm, the district administration and the police came into action and security was beefed up. Emergency services were also deployed.
The CM remained onboard and his helicopter flew at 5.08 pm for Gurugram. The administration and the police remained tightlipped about the reason behind the sudden landing. —
