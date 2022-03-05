CM’s flying squad raids dairies in districts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

The Chief Minister’s flying squad conducted raids in several districts of Haryana after receiving complaints of adulterated milk and destroyed 20,000 litres of milk which was not fit for human use.

An official spokesperson said raids were conducted on milk dairies in Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Palwal and Yamunanagar districts, while these were on in milk dairies in Sonepat, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Faridabad, Hisar, Narnaul, Bhiwani Ambala, Panipat, Rewari, Fatehabad, Karnal and Jhajjar districts.

He said during the raids, sampling and testing was also being done on the spot by the Food Safety Officer at the FSO Mobile Lab.