CM’s flying squad raids Yamunanagar screening plant

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 3

A team of the CM’s flying squad raided a screening plant at Mohiyudinpur village of the district on the suspicion of illegal mining and trading of minerals.

The team also suspected that the owners of the plant were issuing fake e-transit passes to owners of screening plants and stone crushers without supplying them mining minerals.

On a tip-off, the team, headed by Dinesh Sharma of the squad, raided the plant last evening. Before conducting the raid, Mining Inspector Rohit Singh Rana and officials of other departments concerned were also called on the spot. Rana said they would examine the sale and purchase records of the plant.

“We will check the e-ravaana portal to examine whether the owners of the screening plant have issued fake e-transit passes to other screening plants and stone crushers without supplying them mining minerals,” said Rana.

Further action would be taken against the owners after examining the portal.

