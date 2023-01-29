Cocaine, charas seized at Gurugram nightclub

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 28

The Gurugram police have seized 14 sachets of drugs, including cocaine, charas, heroin and methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), during a raid at a nightclub here in the wee hours today.

As many as 288 persons, including women, were detained briefly at the club on suspicion of drug consumption and their blood samples were collected. An FIR has been registered against three club owners, three managers and other staff members, but no one has been arrested yet.

The raid was conducted around 2 am at Casa Danza club under the joint supervision of Udyog Vihar ACP Manoj Kumar, ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan and ACP (East) Dr Kavita. “No contraband was recovered from the possession of any of the 288 persons. After vacating the club, a deep search was conducted, which led to the recovery of the contraband,” said ACP Manoj.

Among others, the FIR has been lodged against club owners Abhishek Rana, Arvind Yadav and Kunark Sikka under various sections of the NDPS Act.