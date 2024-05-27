 Code violation: 10,500 litres illegal liquor seized in Yamunanagar : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Code violation: 10,500 litres illegal liquor seized in Yamunanagar

Code violation: 10,500 litres illegal liquor seized in Yamunanagar

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 26

The district police recovered 10,500 litres of illegal liquor after the model code of conduct (MCC) was implemented on March 16. During this period, they also recovered 30 illegal weapons from different persons.

Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said the district police carried out a special drive to nail criminals and anti-social elements after the implementation of the MCC.

He said that the police recovered 10,500 litres of illegal liquor and FIRs were registered against several persons. Under this drive, the police also recovered 30 illegal weapons from different persons and registered cases against them. He added that the police also caught Rs 65 lakh cash and drugs worth Rs 57 lakh during this time. Action was also taken against those found carrying more than Rs 50,000 cash during the MCC.

“During this period, more than 200 people were arrested for non-bailable offences. Besides, about 100 proclaimed offenders were also nabbed,” said Chamkaur.

Haryana observed dry days, from 6 pm on May 23 to 6 pm on May 25, as mandated by the EC. Sachin Kumar of Ghespur village was allegedly found selling liquor illegally in Radaur town on May 23 and was booked.

#Yamunanagar


