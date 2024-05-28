Code violation: Cash, liquor, drugs worth over Rs 2.23 crore seized in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 27

Joint teams of the district administration, police, Excise Department, Income Tax Department and others have seized cash, liquor, drugs and other items worth over

Rs 2.23 crore during the Lok Sabha elections and the Karnal Assembly byelections in the district. The important aspect of the seizure is that it includes Rs 1,57,67,000, said Uttam Singh, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer.

Giving details, the DC said as per the guidelines of the Election Commission, they had formed different teams comprising officials of departments concerned to monitor the illegal activities during the elections. The team members checked vehicles and conducted raids after getting any information to seize liquor, drugs and cash.

“Officials of all departments concerned worked diligently to monitor election activities. Apart from the seizure of cash, the team members seized 15,551 litres of liquor valued at Rs 20,12,073, and drugs worth Rs 35,23,675,” he added.

He said no political party or candidate was allowed to violate the model code of conduct. The political parties and candidates contributed to conducting the elections in a fair and transparent manner.

