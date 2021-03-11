'Coffee with Collector' initiative to help public air grievances in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 9

Aiming at getting first-hand information about issues being faced by the general public, the Kaithal Deputy Commissioner, Sangeeta Tetarwal, has launched, ‘Coffee with Collector’, a first of its kind interactive programme with different stakeholders of the district.

In the first meeting held on Thursday, she interacted with members of women self-help groups of the district and got feedback of their works.

Officials of different departments like banks and others were also present at the meeting to resolve issues faced by self-help groups.

“An interactive programme has been launched to know about issues faced by the different stakeholders,” said the DC. “It will continue in future also,” she added.

The DC also appreciated works being done by women groups. Reacting on the demand of less availability of good quality raw material, the DC directed officials to ensure quality raw material at cheaper prices from Delhi, Panipat, Surat and other markets to self-help groups along with ensuring market to sell finished products.

She also asked officials to help members of self-help groups for easy loan availability and training.