Cold wave grips region; bus, train services hit

Hisar, December 27
The cold wave prevailed in the region adjoining Rajasthan borders in Hisar and neighbouring districts as the temperature was recorded at 1.7 degrees Celsius in the Balsamand region.
The IMD data revealed that the minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius was three points below the average. While the maximum temperature was 14.4 degrees Celsius, a departure of 6 degrees Celsius.
The Director of Research, Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Dr Jeet Ram Sharma, said the frost posed a threat to the mustard crop, which was at the flowering stage while there was no negative impact on the wheat crop. Dr Sharma stated that the farmers could irrigate fields to lower the negative impact of the frost on the crops. He said the vegetable could also be damaged due to excessive frost. Transport services were also adversely affected due to the foggy conditions in the morning and at night. The Haryana Roadways cancelled three late-night bus services from Hisar to Chandigarh and Delhi due to foggy conditions. The railway services were also hit as six trains were running behind schedule.
Villagers in the Balsamand region, which is located adjoining Rajasthan, said extreme cold conditions had disrupted normal life. Kuldeep, a resident of Balsamand village, said that foggy conditions had restricted their working time in the fields.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove