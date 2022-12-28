Cold wave grips region; bus, train services hit

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 27

The cold wave prevailed in the region adjoining Rajasthan borders in Hisar and neighbouring districts as the temperature was recorded at 1.7 degrees Celsius in the Balsamand region.

The IMD data revealed that the minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius was three points below the average. While the maximum temperature was 14.4 degrees Celsius, a departure of 6 degrees Celsius.

The Director of Research, Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Dr Jeet Ram Sharma, said the frost posed a threat to the mustard crop, which was at the flowering stage while there was no negative impact on the wheat crop. Dr Sharma stated that the farmers could irrigate fields to lower the negative impact of the frost on the crops. He said the vegetable could also be damaged due to excessive frost. Transport services were also adversely affected due to the foggy conditions in the morning and at night. The Haryana Roadways cancelled three late-night bus services from Hisar to Chandigarh and Delhi due to foggy conditions. The railway services were also hit as six trains were running behind schedule.

Villagers in the Balsamand region, which is located adjoining Rajasthan, said extreme cold conditions had disrupted normal life. Kuldeep, a resident of Balsamand village, said that foggy conditions had restricted their working time in the fields.