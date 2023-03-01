Collaboration with Canada to benefit farmers: Minister

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, February 28

State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Jai Prakash Dalal today said Canadian technology and the hard work of Haryana farmers would establish new dimensions in the field of agriculture.

The minister was speaking as the chief guest during an event organised to demonstrate the smart seeder machine of Canada at a farm in Pehowa, Kurukshetra.

Dalal said: “Collaboration between Canada and Haryana will be beneficial for the farmers of the state. Canada and Haryana will share their knowledge in the field of agriculture and newer techniques along with the latest machines.”

The minister said on the lines of the world’s largest international markets established in France and Holland, an international vegetable market would be set up on 550 acres in Ganaur. The produce of farmers would be sent abroad and it would increase the income of farmers besides generating job opportunities.

Former Canada PM Stephen Harper along with a delegation from Canada and officials from the state agriculture department were present during the demonstration of the machine.

Dalal said: “The delegation from Canada has come to demonstarate functioning of the smart seeder. It will be modified according to the agricultural needs of India.

Dr Arjun Singh Saini, Director-General, Horticulture Department, said: “In June last year, wheat sowing was tested with smart seeder, which was very successful. The Haryana Government is constantly increasing the budget for agriculture and horticulture and farmers are getting benefits.”