Collective voter awareness oath ceremony organised in Kaithal

Kaithal, April 25

Aimed at increasing the voter turnout, the Kaithal district administration has begun working in this direction. In the series, it has organised a collective voter awareness oath ceremony. The ceremony was organised at the Mini-Secretariat on Thursday, where the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Prashant Panwar administered the oath to government officials. Similar programmes were organised at various schools, colleges and government offices.

‘Vote without fear’ We should cast our vote without any fear, threats, or temptation. Various activities are being organised under the SVEEP activities, including creating voting awareness among new voters in the schools and colleges. — C Jayasharadha, nodal officer of SVEEP activities

While addressing the officials, the DC Panwar said to strengthen democracy, every voter must cast his vote. General public should have complete knowledge of their rights and duties. “In a democratic system, the public is supreme and each vote carries great importance, so all voters should fulfil their duty towards the country by voting in the festival of democracy with honesty,” said the DC.

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police Upasana and other officials, the DC appealed to the voters of the district, saying the opportunity to vote in the elections comes after five years. “We should not miss this opportunity but feel proud as voting strengthensdemocracy. It is important for young people to understand that exercising franchise strengthens democracy,” he said. Panwar called on the youth to ensure their participation by casting their vote in the festival of democracy.

The ADC and nodal officer of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme (SVEEP) activities, C Jayasharadha, said people played an important role in forming the government by casting their votes. “We should cast our vote without any fear, threats, or temptation. Various activities are being organised under the SVEEP activities, including creating voting awareness among new voters in the schools and colleges,” she said.

The focus was on the villages where the percentage of women voting was low. Meetings of women were organised to raise awareness. People were being encouraged to vote on May 25 in urban and rural areas with the help of vehicles being used in garbage collection by the MC.

